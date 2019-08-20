Board of directors at Public Markets of Montréal resigns en masse
The board resigned last week to retain their "personal integrity"
The entire board of directors of the corporation that runs Montreal's farmers markets has resigned.
In a letter dated Friday, Aug. 16, Public Markets of Montréal director Isabelle Laliberté states that the board resigned last week to retain their "personal integrity."
According to Radio-Canada, the resigning administration was trying to change the practices within the corporation following an internal investigation and damning report from the Comptroller General, alleging illegal acts by some producers and distributors mainly at Jean-Talon Market.
Comptroller Alain Bond found in the report that the board members who resigned claim to have been subject to pressure and intimidation tactics by other members of the corporation.
Published in December 2018, the report reveals a system of resale and sublease of leases that has been in place for several years between certain producers and distributors, rather than through the corporation.
Normally, it's up to the corporation to manage leases, collect rent in the main Montreal markets and neighbourhood markets, and pay the taxes owed to the municipal authorities.
The report found that the corporation has lost control over the sites' rentals, with tenants working as though the sites belong to them, subletting and yielding as they please.
The board members who resigned face a conflict of interest, the report states, since 10 of them are merchants, producers or resellers.
The report also mentions that cash is heavily circulated in markets, and rent is often paid in cash without a receipt, which opens up the possibility for fraud.
It recommended that the city should take the lead and impose the necessary changes in collaboration with the new administration.
A general assembly will be held to select the new board.
"We really want the corporation to have open governance," said Robert Beaudry, the City of Montreal executive committee member responsible for economic and commercial development.
He says the city is looking for a board made up not only of vendors, but one that is more representative of those who live in Montreal.
Public Markets of Montréal is the corporation that manages the Jean-Talon, Atwater, Lachine and Maisonneuve markets and various other public markets and kiosks in the city.
With files from Jay Turnbull and Radio-Canada
