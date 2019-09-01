2 Quebec women die in separate ATV crashes hours apart
Incidents occurred in rural areas northeast of Quebec City
Two Quebec women died in separate ATV incidents in the span of two hours Saturday.
First, a 28 year-old woman died after she lost control of her ATV while on a trail just north of Tadoussac, Que., at around 4 p.m.
The ATV ended up in a river and Mélanie Paquette-Landry suffered a brain injury. Her death was declared at the scene, police say.
A four-year-old boy who was a passenger on the vehicle survived. Police say he was not serious injured, but was in shock after the crash. Tadoussac is about 150 kilometres north of Quebec City.
A couple of hours later, a 59-year-old woman died after a crash on a trail in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, south of Rivière-du-Loup. The small town is located near the New Brunswick border, approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The vehicle rolled several times after failing to make a sharp turn. The crash killed the driver, Johanne Daguerre of Lévis, Que. Her passenger was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither woman was wearing a helmet, according provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.
With files from Radio-Canada