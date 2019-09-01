2 Quebec women die in separate ATV crashes hours apart

Two Quebec women died in separate ATV incidents in the span of two hours Saturday.

First, a 28 year-old woman died after she lost control of her ATV while on a trail just north of Tadoussac, Que., at around 4 p.m.

The ATV ended up in a river and Mélanie Paquette-Landry suffered a brain injury. Her death was declared at the scene, police say.

A four-year-old boy who was a passenger on the vehicle survived. Police say he was not serious injured, but was in shock after the crash. Tadoussac is about 150 kilometres north of Quebec City.

A couple of hours later, a 59-year-old woman died after a crash on a trail in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, south of Rivière-du-Loup. The small town is located near the New Brunswick border, approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The vehicle rolled several times after failing to make a sharp turn. The crash killed the driver, Johanne Daguerre of Lévis, Que. Her passenger was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither woman was wearing a helmet, according provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.