Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in Montréal-Nord

Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot in Montréal-Nord Saturday at around 10:45 p.m.

Witnesses phoned 911 and police quickly located the 27-year-old victim with injuries to his upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc.

The victim was conscious when police arrived, she said.

"Even though the injuries are serious, it's not life threatening," Dubuc said.

The preliminary investigation has found the shooting took place on Martial Street near the intersection of de Récollets Avenue, but the man was located closer to de Paris Avenue, a couple blocks away.

"We don't have much," Dubuc added. "The victim doesn't collaborate with police."

The victim is known to the police department, she added. The investigation is ongoing.