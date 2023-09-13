Shots fired after Montreal police intercept attempted car theft in Plateau borough

Police are searching for several suspects after an apparent attempted car theft in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough ended in shots being fired.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers came across what they say appeared to be a group of people trying to steal a car on Park Avenue, near Bernard Street.

When police approached the group, the suspects ran toward two waiting vehicles nearby.

While attempting to speed away, one suspect vehicle backed up and crashed into a patrol car before fleeing, police say. As the second vehicle left the scene, police say a loud bang was heard and officers returned fire.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

Park Avenue is closed between St-Viateur and Bernard Streets as police investigate.

The K9 unit was dispatched to assist with locating the suspects.

A command post has also been set up near the scene for anyone with information.