Man, 21, accused of viciously attacking 10-year-old girl appears in court

The bail hearing for 21-year-old Tanvir Singh, who faces a string of charges in connection with an attack on a 10-year-old girl Monday in the east-end Montreal district of Pointe-aux-Trembles, has been put off until next week so Singh can undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

About a dozen members of the girl's family were in the audience at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday for Singh's brief appearance by video conference.

"We are very, very shaken by stress," the girl's aunt, acting as a spokesperson for the family, told reporters at the courthouse.

The girl and her family members cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban.

"The reason we're here today is that we want to make sure that this monster will not be released," the aunt said.

"This man is a danger to the public."

The aunt said the assault victim is doing better but is also very much in shock. She said the girl's mother was with her at the hospital.

Police said the girl was walking home from school with friends Monday when she was grabbed, punched several times in the face and head, and dragged several metres.

Bystanders intervened to stop the attack. They flagged down police, and a man was arrested.

The girl suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Crown to oppose Singh's release

Singh is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard said Singh's bail hearing has been delayed so he can undergo further psychiatric evaluation at Montreal's forensic psychiatric hospital, the Pinel Institute.

Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard said the psychiatric evaluation for Singh will help determine if he's fit to stand trial. (CBC News)

"Mr. Singh was evaluated today by a criminologist, and there were certain elements which led him to conclude that an assessment based on his fitness would be necessary," Sheppard said.

She said the Crown will oppose Singh's release.

"We want to ensure the protection of the victim and the protection of the public," Sheppard said.

Sheppard said the Crime Victims Assistance Centre (CAVAC) has been in touch with the family to offer support.

"We want to make sure that they have resources and an accompaniment through this process," she said.

Singh is due back in court March 23.