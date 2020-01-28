Thieves steal over $50K in ATM hacks north of Montreal

Police are investigating after thieves hacked three banking machines in the greater Montreal area, making off with an estimated $55,000.

The ATMs — which all belonged to Laurentian Bank — were located in Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Eustache and Terrebonne.

According to Terrebonne police, a technician with the bank called the police around 11:55 p.m. Sunday night to report that an ATM near the corner of Moody and des Seigneurs boulevards was compromised.

Saint-Eustache police confirmed to Radio-Canada that an ATM there was also affected.

Local police have asked the Sûreté du Québec to help with the investigation.

Éric Parent, a cybersecurity specialist and president of EVA-Technologies, told Radio-Canada it was likely the hackers used a machine to clone cards going into the ATM.

"You add a piece of equipment to the ATM's interface. The ATM itself appears to be intact, but when you put in your card, it's read by [the hacker's machine]," he explained.

The equipment usually includes a hidden camera so the thieves can record someone entering their PIN.

The thieves then have access to a copy of the card and the PIN used to access the account, which they can later use to retrieve the money.