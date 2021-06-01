Atikamekw chiefs say systemic racism at the root of Joyce Echaquan's death

Atikamekw leaders are renewing their calls for the Quebec government to recognize systemic racism in the province's health-care system, as the coroner's inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan continues.

Paul-Émile Ottawa, chief of the Manawan Atikamekw Council, testified today that Echaquan's death has left an open wound in the community, which is located about 250 kilometres north of Montreal.

Ottawa recommended having doctors and other health-care staff trained in school to better understand the realities of Canada's Indigenous peoples, simplifying the hospital complaints process, and recognizing systemic racism.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live last September as a nurse and an orderly were heard insulting her shortly before her death at a hospital in Joliette, northeast of Montreal.

Grand Chief of the Atikamekw Nation Constant Awashish told the inquiry today that Quebec Premier François Legault should reflect carefully on the issue of systemic racism instead of denying it exists.

Echaquan's husband or daughter is expected to be the final witness later today, before lawyers deliver their final representations Wednesday.