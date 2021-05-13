Quebec halts 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, keeps future supply for 2nd only
Province expects shipment of 148,000 doses of AstraZeneca next week
Quebec's Health Ministry has decided to stop administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a first dose, effective immediately.
There have been concerns over the risk of rare but severe blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, and there are growing signs that the vaccine will not be prioritized in provincial and territorial rollouts across the country.
Recently, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta also paused the use of the vaccine for first doses.
In a statement issued Thursday, Quebec's Health Ministry maintained that the vaccine is safe, but said its decision to stop giving AstraZeneca as a first dose is based on new recommendations from the province's immunization committee (CIQ).
The province's stock of AstraZeneca vaccines is nearly empty, but a shipment of 148,000 doses is expected next week.
The ministry said it is opting to set those doses aside for Quebecers who will want them as their second dose, after having received either the CoviShield or AstraZeneca vaccines for their first dose.
Roughly half a million Quebecers have received an AstraZeneca shot. The province has offered the vaccine to people who are aged 45 and up.
"In fact, for the people who are 45 and older that have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, the same vaccine is recommended for the second dose," the ministry's statement read.
People will have a choice, however, to opt for a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for their second shot.
