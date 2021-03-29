Quebec suspends giving doses of AstraZeneca to those under 55, though no issues reported in Canada

Quebec has temporarily stopped administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to people under the age of 55, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The decision was taken following discussions with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the province's own immunization experts.

Quebec said it is suspending the use of AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield, pending an investigation into whether the vaccine is linked to the very small number of blood clots that have been reported among Europeans who received a dose.

The type of blood clots being investigated are called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

In Quebec, 111,000 doses of Covishield have been administered so far. The Health Ministry said there have been no reported cases of thrombosis in Canada among anyone who has received the vaccine.

"The close monitoring of unusual side effects following vaccination continues," the ministry's statement said.

"Quebec has a high performing vaccine safety surveillance system and excellent expertise in the area. Each reported issue is studied in depth."

The ministry did not detail how many people under the age of 55 have received the vaccine, but it's thought to be mainly health-care workers.

So far, only people older than 60 in the general public are eligible to be vaccinated.

In its statement, the ministry said the suspension could affect some vaccination appointments, though its overall timeline remains unchanged.

People displaying the following symptoms in the days after receiving a vaccine should contact a doctor or Info-Santé: