Quebec confirms 9th case of vaccine-induced blood clot

A ninth Quebecer has suffered from vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a rare blood-clotting syndrome, after receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the province's Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

The patient received medical attention and is recovering well at home, the ministry says in a statement.

Given the number of doses administered in Quebec, blood clots are still considered a possible, but rare complication of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the statement says.

Approximately one in 50,000 people receiving their first shot may get a blood clot, the ministry says. For the second dose, the risk is estimated to be one in 600,000 cases.

Effective protocols are in place to detect and treat this type of complication, the statement says.

Back in April, Quebec officials confirmed the death of a woman after the AstraZeneca vaccine she received in early April led to a rare blood clot in her brain. She was identified by her family as 54-year-old Francine Boyer.

The ministry encourages people who have received this vaccine to quickly consult a doctor or Info-Santé if, particularly within four to 20 days of vaccination, the following symptoms appear: