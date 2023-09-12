Student accused of assaulting teacher at Laval high school

A 13-year-old student assaulted a teacher at a Laval high school on Thursday, police and school officials said.

The student attacked the teacher with a weapon, Laval police said, after the teacher asked them to change their behaviour.

The teacher, 65, was transported to hospital with upper body injuries and to be treated for nervous shock. The student was also taken to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. at the l'Odyssée-des-Jeunes high school while class was in session. Students in the class assisted their teacher and called on school staff who subdued the student, according to police.

The school did not call the police, however. Laval police said they learned of the assault through other means.

After officers met the parties involved, the student was charged summarily with armed assault, meaning that they've been released and the file is now in the hands of prosecutors who may decide to pursue more formal charges.

Yves-Michel Volcy, the director of the Centre de services scolaire de Laval, which oversees the high school, said there was no urgency to call police right away.

"The priority when it happened was to ensure the student was subdued and accompany the teacher to medical services and to inform the parents and then to call the police," he said. "But then the police arrived at the school."

Volcy also contradicted the police claim that the student was armed. According to him, it was an unarmed, physical assault, he said, that left the teacher shaken up with minor injuries.

"We're going to investigate and learn what happened to better accompany this student," he said.

There is a perception among educators that violent incidents at school have increased since the pandemic, he said.