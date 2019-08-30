Asian night market brings savoury bites to Chinatown this weekend

Growing up in Montreal, Eva Hu always felt that the Chinatown district was a home away from home.

Now a business owner and organizer of the city's annual three-day Asian night market, bringing the event home to Chinatown seemed like a natural fit.

"I would love to see Chinatown prosper," Hu told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "To revitalize it and allow more people to rediscover it is really a project I have at heart."

Now in its third year, the event will be popping up along Clark Street and in Sun Yat-Sen Park this weekend.

The small, inexpensive portions are meant to allow visitors to sample multiple dishes. (CBC)

It will feature 35 food stalls boasting Asian cuisine from China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Vietnam.

"The vibe is a lot of food, you can smell the cooking," she said. "It's really a show, and a great thing for taste buds."

The market is set up to offer inexpensive, small portions so visitors can try as many different items as possible. The cheapest dishes range from $3 to $5.

"It makes it affordable for everyone just to take a bite out of everything and try an item from each culture," said Hu.

Eva Hu is the CEO of the Montreal Asian Night Market, now in its third year. (CBC)

Last year, the event took place at the Clock Tower Quay in Montreal's Old Port.

Hu worked with the Chinatown development council to bring the event into the hub of so many different Asian restaurants.

"It's a platform for people to try out Asian food and Chinatown is really the best place to do it," she said.

Organizers say the event is a good chance for people to try cuisines from different cultures. (CBC)

She said that the area is in need of maintenance and an infusion of energy — something she's hoping the night market can contribute to.

"Chinatown belongs to everyone and the Asian culture that we have in Montreal is very diverse," she said.

The Asian night market will be showcasing this diversity Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cash and cards will be accepted at many stands.