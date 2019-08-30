Asian night market brings savoury bites to Chinatown this weekend
Organizers hope people will take the chance to discover new foods in an old haunt
Growing up in Montreal, Eva Hu always felt that the Chinatown district was a home away from home.
Now a business owner and organizer of the city's annual three-day Asian night market, bringing the event home to Chinatown seemed like a natural fit.
"I would love to see Chinatown prosper," Hu told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "To revitalize it and allow more people to rediscover it is really a project I have at heart."
Now in its third year, the event will be popping up along Clark Street and in Sun Yat-Sen Park this weekend.
It will feature 35 food stalls boasting Asian cuisine from China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Vietnam.
"The vibe is a lot of food, you can smell the cooking," she said. "It's really a show, and a great thing for taste buds."
The market is set up to offer inexpensive, small portions so visitors can try as many different items as possible. The cheapest dishes range from $3 to $5.
"It makes it affordable for everyone just to take a bite out of everything and try an item from each culture," said Hu.
Last year, the event took place at the Clock Tower Quay in Montreal's Old Port.
Hu worked with the Chinatown development council to bring the event into the hub of so many different Asian restaurants.
"It's a platform for people to try out Asian food and Chinatown is really the best place to do it," she said.
She said that the area is in need of maintenance and an infusion of energy — something she's hoping the night market can contribute to.
"Chinatown belongs to everyone and the Asian culture that we have in Montreal is very diverse," she said.
The Asian night market will be showcasing this diversity Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cash and cards will be accepted at many stands.
With files from CBC's Montreal Daybreak
