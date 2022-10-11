Ladybug lookalike swarming southern Quebec homes

Adam Miller has been dealing with unwelcome visitors as he renovates the old stone house he bought in Rigaud, Que., about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, last spring.

For the past week, his place has been infested with Asian lady beetles, small insects that look like ladybugs but that have an orange tint. Unlike ladybugs, they can bite and they secrete a stinky liquid.

Miller said he found nests behind the rocks while he was dismantling the stone walls.

"They would fall on the ground like marbles, it would sound like freezing rain outside," he said.

Miller said he bought many kinds of insecticides and tried a number of methods to get rid of them, to no avail.

"It's almost like if you were to jump off a plane, at some point of time you just stop screaming because it doesn't change anything," he said.

He's also tried hiring an exterminator but he's been told there's nothing they can do because the bugs are outside his house.

Adam Miller has found thousands of Asian lady beetles in the walls of his house as he started renovating it. (Submitted by Adam Miller)

The warm temperatures experienced last week in parts of Quebec have led to major outbreaks of the ladybug lookalike, according to Éric Fontaine, who owns an extermination company called Gestion Parasitaire Optimum in Sherbrooke.

The bugs are usually found in fields at this time of the year, but as farmers cut down their crops they look for somewhere else to take refuge, Fontaine said in an interview with Radio-Canada's Par ici l'info.

"With the cold temperatures at night, they also try to find somewhere to hibernate for the winter," he said.

Unlike native ladybug species, the Asian lady beetles are less tolerant of freezing temperatures so they seek shelter in warm indoor places when fall comes, explained André-Philippe Drapeau Picard, the entomological information officer at the Montreal Insectarium.

Drapeau Picard said circumstances have been favourable for beetles this year. The weather has been conducive to plant growth, which in turn has led to an increase in aphids, a main food source of the beetles.

André-Philippe Drapeau Picard is the entomological information officer for the Montréal Insectarium. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

That is an issue for native ladybugs because Asian lady beetles are an invasive species.

"They are a threat for biodiversity," said Drapeau Picard.

They were introduced in North America in the 1980s to control aphid populations but have since taken over the food and resources of native insects, he said.

Fontaine said the best way to get rid of the beetles once they've entered a home is by vacuuming them. But he said it's important to prevent them from entering the house in the first place by sealing windows, door cracks or vents.

He said homes that are near fields or that have large windows and pale walls are especially affected.