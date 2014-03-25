Montreal offers free treatment for ash trees threatened by invasive beetle

The City of Montreal has ramped up its campaign to eradicate the emerald ash borer — a tiny, sparkling, invasive beetle that is deadly to ash trees.

Residents who have ash trees on their properties can have them treated for free this year by signing up online before July 31.

The city covered two-thirds of the cost last year but realized it's more cost effective to provide the service for free, said Luc Ferrandez, the executive committee member responsible for parks and green space.

"Receiving the requests, inspecting and releasing the money would cost as much as just giving free access to the product," Ferrandez said.

Emerald ash borers like this one originated in Asia and were first detected in North America in 2002. They've since destroyed tens of millions of trees. (David Cappaert/Michigan State University)

Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees in North America since it was first detected here in 2002, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Ash trees have limited resistance to stave off the insects, which can kill trees within one to four years of infestation.

A city bylaw requires Montreal residents to treat their ash trees once every two years if they're healthy — and obliges people to cut them down if they're not.

Ferrandez said Montreal is also offering funding to cut down and plant trees on private property.

The ash borer infestation has forced the city to chop down more than 30,000 ash trees since 2012, including a major cull on Mount Royal.

But Ferrandez says Montreal has planted even more new trees to make up for the loss.

He said the city has been forced to take more radical measures to get rid of dead ash trees in wooded parks such as Bois-de-Liesse, Saraguay and Cap-Saint-Jacques — including clear-cutting some areas.