Transport Ministry resists calls for traffic light at deadly intersection in Ascot Corner

The mayor of Ascot Corner in Quebec's Eastern Townships has renewed calls for safety improvements to Route 112, following another deadly crash on the road earlier this month.

Two people died and five others were injured in a violent Labour Day collision near the Paul Road intersection. In 2017, two men died in a collision at the same intersection.

At a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Nathalie Bresse stressed again that she wants a traffic light on the busy east-west route.

But Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) believes a traffic light isn't the solution.

"It must be understood that the department wants to remedy the problem, but does not want to make interventions that would have negative effects on other aspects," said spokesperson Dominique Gosselin.

"For example, on Paul Road, adding traffic lights could have an impact on the flow of traffic."

The intersection of Route 112 and Paul Road is dangerous, locals say, as thousands of cars zip by daily, but the MTQ is hesitant to make any major changes to the road. (Google Maps)

A 2014 study by the MTQ found the Paul Road intersection does not need traffic lights and, this summer, a supplement to that study came to the same conclusion.

Instead of taking immediate action, the MTQ has offered to analyze a larger portion of Route 112, from Ascot Corner to East Angus.

The results of that study will be revealed next year.

Until then, Ascot Corner officials are asking for the section near Paul Road to be lowered to 70 km/h.

"Certainly we would like more, but I understand that the department has budgets to meet," said Bresse.

"I'm not super happy, but I'm pleased that, in the next two weeks, at least something is going to happen."

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Route 112, near Ascot Corner, on Labour Day. Two members of a heavy metal band died in the incident. (Radio-Canada)

Further meetings are planned between the province and town to discuss road safety in the area.

Bresse said she wants to see any plans before the MTQ takes action.

"We do not want the department to come up with solutions that are already final," she said. "We want to have our say."