Town of Asbestos, Que., changing its name

Officials in Asbestos, Que., say the town's name causes nothing but trouble — and it's time for a change.

"There is really a negative perception around asbestos," Mayor Hugues Grimard told CBC News, referring to the widely banned mineral that was mined there for more than a century.

"We have lost businesses that don't want to establish themselves here because of the name."

The name-change discussion has been brewing for some time, he said. Over the last few years, officials have tried to improve the town's image with a new slogan and colours.

But, try as they might, the name is loaded with negative connotations, the mayor said.

"It's really the perception that you have to change," Grimard said.

The Jeffrey Mine, once the world's largest source of asbestos, closed in 2012. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Asbestos was once a popular material for insulating buildings, and the town's mine was the largest single source of the product in the world. It drove the local economy for decades.

But asbestos mining and use are now banned in many places around the world as breathing its fibres can be deadly, causing different types of cancer that kill tens of thousands of people every year. The town's Jeffrey Mine closed in 2012.

The name-change process will begin in January and citizens will be invited to contribute ideas, Grimard said. The name will be changed sometime in 2020.

The town — a community of just over 7,000 people, about 40 kilometres north of Sherbrooke — announced its plan Wednesday on Facebook, citing the roadblock the name creates in English-speaking areas.

Because the mineral is a known as amiante in French, the town's name isn't really a problem locally, said Grimard. It's when officials travel outside of Quebec that people react strongly to the name.

Grimard recounted how once, in Ohio, a man involved in economic development refused to take a municipal business card because of the town's name.

Another time, he said, people clearly distanced themselves from municipal officials in an elevator because they were wearing Asbestos pins.

"They thought we were contagious," said Grimard.

"I think we have reached the point of changing our name."