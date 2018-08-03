As Canada strikes back against Trump's tariffs, local businesses become collateral damage

Certain businesses caught in the crossfire of the Canada-U.S. trade war say their profits are being hurt by Ottawa's countermeasures, and they're worried about what will happen if this goes on much longer.

This spring, when Trump cited national security interests and slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, Canada announced it would be retaliating in turn.

It hit back with surtaxes targeting a wide ranging list of goods, including inflatable boats, quiche, aluminum, ball point pens and playing cards.

Tremcar president Jacques Tremblay stands with one of his aluminum tanker trailers, which are sold to companies that use them to carry cargo such as powdered cement on transport trucks. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Companies like Quebec-based tanker trailer manufacturer Tremcar say those countermeasures are hurting their bottom line.

Tremcar has been in operation since 1962, and is the largest tanker trailer manufacturer in Canada.

Company president Jacques Tremblay says the trade war is one of the biggest challenges they've faced in their history.

"If this sort of commercial war doesn't last too long ... we could face it. But if it's going to stay long term, that's another story," Tremblay said.

Supply chain that crosses borders

Aluminum's complicated cross-border supply chain is part of the reason Tremcar's profits are hurting.

Even though raw aluminum is refined in Quebec, about 80 per cent of aluminum production is exported to the U.S.

In Tremcar's case, the aluminum sheets they use are imported from the U.S., back to Canada, where they put together the final product.

The cost of doing business that way is getting expensive for Tremblay, who says Canada's countermeasures on American imports cost him an extra $2,000 per tanker.

"Of course it's affecting our profit," he said.

"We could increase the price but there is a limit too. We cannot sell our trailer more than our competitors."

Wizard's Tower, in Ottawa, is a popular spot for tabletop games including Magic: The Gathering. (CBC)

Support for the counter-measures

Outside of the transportation sector, smaller retail shops are also facing losses because of the trade war.

Wizard's Tower, a gaming and hobby store in Ottawa, is stuck paying tariffs on a product that makes up 90 per cent of its business.

The playing cards used in Magic: The Gathering, a popular strategy-based card game, are only made south of the border.

"We are stockpiling our products, so that you can avoid a price hike as much as you can," said owner Dave Tellier.

"This is about ninety percent of our business.... This is our bread and butter."

Tellier, though, understands the Canadian government had to do something to respond to the U.S. tariffs.

"You can't negotiate with someone like Trump. We see how he treats his allies and how he treats people that stand up to him," he said.

Tellier added that while it's important for Canada to draw a line in the sand, it's unfortunate that businesses like his are caught in the crossfire.

He said he'll raise his prices to make up the difference, but there's not much else he can do except wait out the trade dispute.