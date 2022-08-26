ARTM reduces fare for those travelling to Montreal from Laval, Longueuil after backlash

It's a small win for Laval and Longueuil residents who've had to pay more than $5 for a single trip to Montreal by Metro this summer.

In April, the transit planning agency for the greater Montreal area (ARTM) unveiled a simpler fare structure — splitting the area into four zones in anticipation of the REM light-rail network.

The new system meant those hopping on the Metro off the island of Montreal had to pay $5.25, instead of $3.50. Now, the ARTM is backpedaling — instead having the price increase incrementally to $5.25 by 2025.

The ARTM said the goal was to streamline transit between the island and surrounding areas while making overall transit more enticing — especially for those using multiple modes of transportation in a single trip.

But residents who only use one method of transit weren't convinced they would benefit from the changes.

Public transit fares in the greater Montreal area will now be based on four zones: the island of Montreal (Zone A), Laval and Longueuil (Zone B), northern and southern suburbs beyond Laval and Longueuil (Zone C) and areas outside the territory of the regional transit planning authority (Zone D). (ARTM)

As of Oct. 1, fares will go from $5.25 to $4.50 for a single pass, from $10 to $9 for two passes and 10 passes will cost $42.50 rather than $45. Discounted fares for those 17 and younger and 65 and older will also go down.

The prices for monthly, 24-hour and unlimited weekend passes will not be reduced, said ARTM spokesperson Simon Charbonneau. The RTL/REM pass, which should be available in December, will still cost $105.