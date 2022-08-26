ARTM reduces fare for those travelling to Montreal from Laval, Longueuil after backlash
As of Oct. 1, single passes for inter-zone travel will go down by 75 cents
It's a small win for Laval and Longueuil residents who've had to pay more than $5 for a single trip to Montreal by Metro this summer.
In April, the transit planning agency for the greater Montreal area (ARTM) unveiled a simpler fare structure — splitting the area into four zones in anticipation of the REM light-rail network.
The new system meant those hopping on the Metro off the island of Montreal had to pay $5.25, instead of $3.50. Now, the ARTM is backpedaling — instead having the price increase incrementally to $5.25 by 2025.
The ARTM said the goal was to streamline transit between the island and surrounding areas while making overall transit more enticing — especially for those using multiple modes of transportation in a single trip.
But residents who only use one method of transit weren't convinced they would benefit from the changes.
As of Oct. 1, fares will go from $5.25 to $4.50 for a single pass, from $10 to $9 for two passes and 10 passes will cost $42.50 rather than $45. Discounted fares for those 17 and younger and 65 and older will also go down.
The prices for monthly, 24-hour and unlimited weekend passes will not be reduced, said ARTM spokesperson Simon Charbonneau. The RTL/REM pass, which should be available in December, will still cost $105.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?