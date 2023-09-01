Quebec needs a law for AI as quickly as possible, report says

The provincial government needs to consider making major changes to its school curriculum and labour laws to prepare for the disruption artificial intelligence will cause in Quebecers' everyday lives, according to a report released on Monday.

That report, which is 165 pages long, comes from an advisory group, the Conseil de l'innovation du Québec (CIQ), which recommends innovation strategies to the government.

It released 12 "priority" recommendations and 25 complementary ones.

Its top recommendation is for Quebec to adopt, as quickly as possible, a law to regulate the use of artificial intelligence.

The group looked at six themes:

Framework of governance for AI.

Investments in research and the private sector.

How the government uses AI.

AI's impact on the job market

AI's impact on society, including democracy, the environment, arts and culture.

Quebec's role within AI's international framework.

Governments around the world are scrambling to adapt to the endless possibilities — good and bad — and the potential for disruption that come with AI.

During a news conference on Monday, the CIQ and the province's economy minister stressed the importance of making sure AI was used ethically while not stifling its potential, especially for private companies.

"We want a framework, but we don't want that framework to slow innovation," said Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, who was accompanied Monday by Éric Caire, the province's minister of cybersecurity and digital technology, and Luc Sirois, the CIQ's executive director.

In addition to a law, the report also recommends the creation of an independent body that will oversee that law's application.

The group is also urging the province to adapt curriculums from kindergarten until the university level to ensure that they strengthen students' digital literacy and knowledge of AI, "most notably to increase their ability to use AI efficiently and to think critically about it."

According to the report, the CIQ heard from nearly 250 experts.

This story will be updated.