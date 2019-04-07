Man faces murder charges after Quebec City fire
A 57 year-old man is facing first-degree murder and arson charges after a deadly fire in Quebec City early Saturday morning.
Attempts to resuscitate the 69-year-victim were unsuccessful, police say
A 57 year-old man is facing first-degree murder and arson charges after a deadly fire in Quebec City early Saturday morning.
Firefighters found the 69-year-old victim, who used a wheelchair to get around, unconscious in a burning, ground-floor apartment at about 4:30 a.m. on de la Bastille Street.
"Resuscitation procedures were performed, but the death of the victim was eventually declared at the hospital," said Quebec City police spokesperson, Cyndi Paré.
After a brief investigation by local police and the fire department, the suspect was arrested and appeared in court Saturday.
Further court proceedings are scheduled for Monday and, until then, the accused remains behind bars.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.