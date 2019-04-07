Man faces murder charges after Quebec City fire

A 57 year-old man is facing first-degree murder and arson charges after a deadly fire in Quebec City early Saturday morning.

Firefighters found the 69-year-old victim, who used a wheelchair to get around, unconscious in a burning, ground-floor apartment at about 4:30 a.m. on de la Bastille Street.

"Resuscitation procedures were performed, but the death of the victim was eventually declared at the hospital," said Quebec City police spokesperson, Cyndi Paré.

After a brief investigation by local police and the fire department, the suspect was arrested and appeared in court Saturday.

Further court proceedings are scheduled for Monday and, until then, the accused remains behind bars.