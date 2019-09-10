2 vehicles torched in Saint-Laurent borough overnight, police say

Montreal police are investigating after two vehicles burned on Carré Stewart in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough overnight.

This isn't the first time vehicles have been torched in the neighbourhood. A similar fire in February of last year damaged two vehicles on the same street.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fires out, but the vehicles were heavily damaged.

Police say the fires appear to have been deliberately set, and surveillance cameras captured images of two people leaving the scene at around 1:40 a.m.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said nobody was injured in the incident, but a home near the burning cars was damaged. Arson investigators will be on the scene Tuesday.

Not far from Alexis-Nihon Park, Carré Stewart is about 450 metres in length and largely made up of single-family homes.