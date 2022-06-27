Montreal police arrest man for killing of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui in 2021

Montreal police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed Meriem Boundaoui, a 15-year-old girl whose death helped put a spotlight on the issue of gun violence in and around the city.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested Monday morning, according to Radio-Canada.

He is expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder and appear in court Monday afternoon.

Boundaoui was killed on Feb. 7, 2021 while sitting with a friend in a parked car near the corner of Jean-Talon and Valdombre Streets. She was one of several teenagers killed in the city in the last 18 months.

In a tweet, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante applauded the SPVM for its work.

Bravo au <a href="https://twitter.com/SPVM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SPVM</a>, qui a appréhendé un suspect en lien avec le meurtre de Meriem Boundaoui.<br><br>Soyez assurés que nous travaillons d’arrache-pied pour assurer la sécurité à Montréal et prévenir des crimes de ce genre.<br><br>Et nos efforts portent fruit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a><a href="https://t.co/RMmoxazcrC">https://t.co/RMmoxazcrC</a> —@Val_Plante

"Rest assured that we are working hard to keep Montreal safe and prevent crimes like this," Plante tweeted. "And our efforts are bearing fruit."

Montreal police will address the media regarding the case at 3 p.m.