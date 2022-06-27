Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal police arrest man for killing of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui in 2021

Montreal police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui.

Teen's death helped put spotlight on issues of gun violence, youth violence in and around Montreal

Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was shot and killed on Feb. 7, 2021. On Monday, Montreal police announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. (Photo submitted by Boundaoui family)

Montreal police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed Meriem Boundaoui, a 15-year-old girl whose death helped put a spotlight on the issue of gun violence in and around the city.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested Monday morning, according to Radio-Canada.

He is expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder and appear in court Monday afternoon.

Boundaoui was killed on Feb. 7, 2021 while sitting with a friend in a parked car near the corner of Jean-Talon and Valdombre Streets. She was one of several teenagers killed in the city in the last 18 months.

In a tweet, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante applauded the SPVM for its work.

"Rest assured that we are working hard to keep Montreal safe and prevent crimes like this," Plante tweeted. "And our efforts are bearing fruit."

Montreal police will address the media regarding the case at 3 p.m.

With files from Radio-Canada

