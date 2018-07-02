Man, 52, arrested in connection with Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon death and fire

The Sûreté du Québec, with the help of its tactical unit, arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman. Her body was recovered from a fire that engulfed the restaurant she worked at.

Chloé Bellehumeur-Lemay was found inside the 239 resto-bar in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon by firefighters Sunday in the early morning hours.

She was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after. Police determined her death was a homicide because of signs of violence on her body.

They believe the fire at the restaurant was deliberately set to hide the true cause of her death.

Chloé Bellehumeur-Lemay, 22, was found dead in a fire at 239 resto-bar in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, where she was an employee. (Radio-Canada)

The arrest happened at about 5 a.m. this morning at the man's home in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon.

Quebec provincial police's major crimes unit are working to determine what happened, as well as the relationship between the victim and suspect.

SQ Sgt. Marc Tessier could not specify why the tactical unit was brought in for the arrest, but said, "depending on the suspect, if we have some information, sometimes we do use that unit."