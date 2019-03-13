Skip to Main Content
Arrest made after series of suspicious fires at Westmount home
Montreal·New

Arrest made after series of suspicious fires at Westmount home

The house on Edgehill Road was targeted three times since the fall — the first, in October, when two vehicles parked in the driveway were torched. 

The house on Edgehill Rd. was targeted 3 times since the fall — the latest, in mid-March

CBC News ·
The latest arson attack on the Edgehill Road home was in March, when somebody broke the front window and threw a molotov cocktail inside. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Montreal police say they've made an arrest in the case of three criminal fires at a home in upper Westmount.

A man was arrested at his home in the Saint-Laurent borough Wednesday morning.

Police didn't release any other details about the suspect, other to say he is being questioned by investigators and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The house, on Edgehill Road, was targeted three times — the first, in October, when two vehicles parked in the driveway were torched.

Then, in November, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the house.

The latest fire at the home happened in mid-March, when it was seriously damaged after someone broke a front window and tossed another Molotov cocktail inside.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories