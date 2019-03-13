Arrest made after series of suspicious fires at Westmount home
The house on Edgehill Road was targeted three times since the fall — the first, in October, when two vehicles parked in the driveway were torched.
Montreal police say they've made an arrest in the case of three criminal fires at a home in upper Westmount.
A man was arrested at his home in the Saint-Laurent borough Wednesday morning.
Police didn't release any other details about the suspect, other to say he is being questioned by investigators and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Then, in November, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the house.
The latest fire at the home happened in mid-March, when it was seriously damaged after someone broke a front window and tossed another Molotov cocktail inside.