Arrest made after series of suspicious fires at Westmount home

Montreal police say they've made an arrest in the case of three criminal fires at a home in upper Westmount.

A man was arrested at his home in the Saint-Laurent borough Wednesday morning.

Police didn't release any other details about the suspect, other to say he is being questioned by investigators and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The house, on Edgehill Road, was targeted three times — the first, in October, when two vehicles parked in the driveway were torched.

Then, in November, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the house.

The latest fire at the home happened in mid-March, when it was seriously damaged after someone broke a front window and tossed another Molotov cocktail inside.