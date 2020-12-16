Arrest made in death of popular Ahuntsic-Cartierville depanneur owner

Montreal police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a beloved Ahuntsic-Cartierville depanneur owner.

They say a 25-year-old man presented himself at the police service's downtown headquarters on Wednesday, where he was arrested in connection with the death of the 49-year-old man in early November.

Last month, CBC reported on Mr. Yong (whose family preferred not to share his first name) and on the community mourning his violent death.

Police allege the suspect entered Yong's depanneur near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard E. and Rue de Lille during the afternoon of Nov. 6, and stabbed him in the upper body.

Yong died of his injuries in hospital later that day.

In the days after the attack, neighbours created a makeshift memorial around the depanneur's entrance, which remains closed for the time being.

People started leaving things like notes and flowers outside the shop in memory of its owner. (CBC)

They held an impromptu vigil and many stayed near the memorial for hours, paying their respects and trading stories about Yong.

From time to time, Yong's wife would open the depanneur door, to offer candy to a child or to ask if any of the neighbours needed a snack or a drink.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect will appear in court Thursday morning. He has not yet been formally charged.