Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montreal police arrest 2 suspects in recent daylight shooting

Police have arrested two men they say are involved in a fatal shooting that happened at the Rockland Shopping Centre in Montreal's Town of Mont Royal (TMR) in late August, after the two fled the province.

Men face 1st-degree murder charges in death of 44-year-old Maxime Lenoir

CBC News ·
A multi-story parking lot with a sign reading "Rockland."
One of the two daylight shootings that day happened at the Rockland Centre's parking lot. Two men police say are responsible are now facing first-degree murder charges after fleeing the province. (Google Maps)

Police have arrested two men they say were involved in a fatal shooting in late August at the Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mont Royal (TMR), an on-island suburb of Montreal. 

The shooting in the centre's parking lot on Aug. 23 left 44-year-old Maxime Lenoir dead and was one of two daylight shootings that day

Both men are facing first-degree murder charges after fleeing the province, Montreal police said in a news release Thursday. 

A 33-year-old man, believed to be the shooter, was arrested in Vancouver by Montreal police with the help of local authorities, the release said.

Another 27-year-old man, who police believe helped the shooter flee by car, was arrested in Ottawa. 

Police found the getaway car abandoned the next day in TMR near the intersection of Canora Road and Franklin Avenue, after a 911 call. 

The victim's links to organized crime were known to the police, Radio-Canada has previously reported. Montreal police said the two men arrested also have links to organized crime. 

Police said their investigation into the other shooting that day on St-Denis Street is still ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now