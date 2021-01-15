Mother of 7-year-old Laval girl found dead arrested

Laval police have arrested the mother of the seven-year-old girl who died in Laval earlier this month.

The woman, 35, was arrested last night, according to Radio-Canada sources.

She is expected to face a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

According to Radio-Canada, the child was found Jan. 3 with bruises and burns on her body.

First responders performed CPR on the child, but she was later pronounced dead at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur in Montreal.

An autopsy was ordered, but results have not been made public.

Ambulance workers who responded to the call were offered peer support from colleagues trained to help those suffering from shock.