Armed robbery suspect dies after citizens tried to stop him, police say

Montreal police are investigating the city's 28th homicide after an armed robbery suspect died following an altercation with three citizens who tried to stop him from fleeing the scene of a holdup.

A 911 caller contacted authorities at 8:45 p.m. to report a fight on Nicolet Street near Ontario Street East in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

When officers arrived, they located a group of people restraining an unconscious, 34-year-old man, police spokesperson Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, she said, but he later died from his injuries.

The exact nature of the victim's injuries have yet to be determined, but it appears that no weapon was used. An autopsy will be carried out.

The convenience store on Nicolet Street where the armed robbery allegedly took place was still cordoned off early Wednesday morning. (Lauren McCallum)

It appears the victim was a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store on the same street, Picard said.

The suspect was fleeing the store when three male citizens stopped him.

Three men, aged 37, 48 and 68, are now considered as "key witnesses," she said. They were being held by police early Wednesday morning to be questioned by investigators.