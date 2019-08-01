Man arrested after armed robbery in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie
A man wearing a mask entered a bank Wednesday afternoon and showed a teller a weapon and asked for money, police say.
Suspect wore a mask and showed teller a weapon, police say
Montreal police arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery at a bank in the Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough Wednesday afternoon.
A man wearing a mask entered the bank around 2:50 p.m. and asked a teller for money, said Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson. The man showed the employee that he had a weapon, Couture said.
According to police, the man took an unspecified amount of cash and left the bank. There were two police officers outside who had been alerted to a situation inside by a witness, but the man fled on foot.
Police gave chase and arrested a suspect shortly afterwards. The suspect, a 46-year-old-man, is being questioned.
No one was hurt in the incident but the bank teller was treated for shock, Couture said.