Man arrested after armed robbery in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie

Montreal police arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery at a bank in the Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough Wednesday afternoon.

A man wearing a mask entered the bank around 2:50 p.m. and asked a teller for money, said Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson. The man showed the employee that he had a weapon, Couture said.

According to police, the man took an unspecified amount of cash and left the bank. There were two police officers outside who had been alerted to a situation inside by a witness, but the man fled on foot.

Police gave chase and arrested a suspect shortly afterwards. The suspect, a 46-year-old-man, is being questioned.

No one was hurt in the incident but the bank teller was treated for shock, Couture said.