Man in serious condition after armed assault at Longueuil, Que., courthouse

A 68-year-old man was injured in an armed assault at the Longueuil, Que., courthouse on Tuesday,

The assault happened inside the courthouse around noon, according to Longueuil police.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and could be charged with attempted murder, according to the police. Police initially said the victim and the suspect knew each other but later said that was not the case.

Patrick Davis, a criminal defence lawyer working at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday, said he saw the victim, whom he recognized as a courtroom interpreter, shortly after the assault.

He said courthouses are generally safe because of increased security, but he has seen violent incidents before.

Marsa Abdelmalak, who was at the courthouse waiting for someone, said she heard a commotion and saw the victim bleeding profusely from his neck and face and calling for help.

"There was so much blood. We couldn't even see the details of his face. It's horrible, it's horrible," she said.

"It's tough to witness, we can't believe that something like that happened in a courthouse."

Officers were on the scene investigating Tuesday afternoon and part of the courthouse was cordoned off.