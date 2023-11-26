Montreal drag, nightlife scene legend Armand Larrivée Monroe remembered as trailblazer

Armand Larrivée Monroe, a veteran Montreal drag queen described as a pioneer of the city's nightlife scene, has died at the age of 88.

Montréal Pride announced his passing in a lengthy Facebook post Saturday night, calling him "a giant of Montreal life."

"Initiator of a bubbling, flamboyant gay scene, [Monroe] not only opened doors for those who would one day be called drag queens, but also shattered a glass ceiling for men who simply wanted to love each other in public," the post read.

Monroe, famously known by his stage name La Monroe (for his affinity for Marilyn), made waves in the city's gay scene starting in the late 50s, creating what has been called the city's original drag club and showcasing content created by and for the gay community — all at a time when homosexuality was still criminalized.

"Armand was a pioneer who revolutionized nightlife in Montreal — not just gay nightlife — but nightlife in general," said Richard Burnett, an arts and entertainment journalist for various media outlets and columnist for "Three Dollar Bill," which ran for 15 years and remains Canada's only LGBTQ-centred weekly.

The youngest of 13 children, Monroe grew up in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood. An admirer of "the bright lights of the big city," he always sought a career in showbiz, according to Burnett.

Monroe made his debut in 1958. At the Tropical Room of the Downbeat Club on Peel Street, later renamed PJs, he was hired to program and MC shows.

A still from Lois Siegel's 1993 documentary Lip Gloss, co-starring Armand Monroe. The film pulled back the curtain on "female impersonators" during the late 80s. (Snapshot from Lois Siegel's Lip Gloss)

There, Monroe hosted drag performances and gay cabarets until the 80s, introducing a new policy: gay customers served by gay waiters and gay bartenders. It was also where he started performing as La Monroe.

"He could come on stage as Josephine Baker and Marlene Dietrich or Marilyn Monroe or Lena Horne," said Burnett, adding Monroe brought "the best of the best talent" to the Downbeat, including performers from the U.S.

For Monroe's 24th birthday on Aug. 27, 1958, he organized Montreal's first public dance between gay men in the Tropical Room.

"Nothing like that had ever happened before," said Burnett, adding that day "revolutionized gay nightlife."

Pioneering drag queen

Luc Provost, the man behind Montreal's most famous drag queen, Mado Lamotte, remembers Monroe as an eccentric and one of the men "who started it all."

Starting his own drag career in 1987, Provost says he owes much of the success he's found in the art form to Monroe and the trail he blazed for the drag queens of today.

"Many people tell me that I opened doors 30 years ago when I started Mado," Provost said.

"I might've opened some doors, but some of them were already pushed — maybe not wide open, but pushed — by Armand Monroe."

Provost says Monroe "didn't fit the mould" and was the first drag queen to embrace "nastiness" and suggestive subject matter in their performances.

"He was the one who just started to say, 'OK, this is the way we do it, you like it, you don't like it, I don't care, I'm doing it.'"

Burnett, who interviewed Monroe many times over the decades, called him "quite the personality."

"He just had a way with words. He was quick, quick on his feet, always had a quip at the ready and very, very salty," said Burnett, adding he was fluently bilingual, which served him well in his career.

Unlike many of the drag queens today who lip-sync their songs, Monroe also sang live during all his performances.

"He was just a thorough, wonderful entertainer," Burnett said.

'He had a lot of influence on me'

Photographer and filmmaker Lois Siegel directed the 1993 documentary Lip Gloss, which co-starred Monroe. The film pulled back the curtain on "female impersonators" in Montreal in the late 80s.

Siegel says she first met Monroe when she moved to Montreal in the 70s and became fascinated by his life.

"I just always found him very interesting. He had a lot of influence on me," she said, adding she spent a lot of time at PJs, taking pictures and chatting with the talent.

Often the only woman at the club during her research, Siegel says she always felt welcome and enjoyed watching Monroe work the room.

"It was always great watching him perform and he was always very nice," Siegel said of Monroe, adding she wishes she remembered more of the time she spent with him.

Still, they kept in touch, "even until the last few years."

Recognized for activism

Monroe accomplished many firsts in his life, including walking at the front of Montreal's first Pride March in 1979, marching alongside activist John Banks, one of his best friends.

Monroe waved a large pink triangle flag as he marched with the other 51 people in attendance.

Armand Monroe, centre right, holds a flag at Montreal's first Pride march in 1979, alongside activist John Banks, left with hat. (Radio-Canada archives/Armand Monroe)

The John Banks Prize was awarded to Monroe last year to highlight his exceptional contribution to promoting the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.

"I'm so happy that he got that award while he was still with us," said Burnett.

"He was really one of the builders of the queer community here in Montreal and it's a sad day that he's gone, but he lived a full life."