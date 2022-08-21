Armand Couture, one of Quebec's great builders, dies at 91

One of Quebec's great builders has died. Engineer Armand Couture passed away Thursday at the age of 91, his family announced Saturday in a statement.

Couture sat on the board of directors of Lalonde Valois Lamarre Valois et Associés, which became Lavalin, then SNC-Lavalin (1968-1991).

Early in his career as an engineer, he conceived most of the bridge-tunnel Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine, inaugurated on March 11, 1967 by premier Daniel Johnson and his predecessor Jean Lesage, who launched the project, as well as by Montreal's mayor at the time, Jean Drapeau.

Couture is seen as a pioneer in his field. He participated in the first big contracts given to Quebec engineering firms internationally.

He was president and head of exploitation of Hydro-Québec from 1992 to 1996.

His name is closely associated with the execution and management of the James Bay hydroelectric complexes, which he represented in the negotiations for the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, and in numerous other agreements with Quebec's Indigenous peoples.

Couture was named an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec in 1999.

He was also named a member of the Order of Canada in 2001 and a Grand Bâtisseur de l'Association des diplômés de Polytechnique in 2006.

Couture sat on the board of several businesses and public organizations. He notably led the board of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), in Quebec, from 1998 to 2012.

He leaves behind three children, Luc, Denise and Benoit, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.