Ariel Kouakou: Still no trace 1 year later

One year later, 10-year-old Ariel Kouakou's image still looks out over the community in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

On the anniversary of the boy's disappearance, the Missing Children's Network has teamed up with the STM, Montreal's public transportation agency to show Ariel's image on screens in the city's 68 Metro stations.

And, the CIBC plans to send out his photo with credit card statements to remind the public that Ariel Kouakou is still missing.

Ariel Kouakou disappeared on his way to a friend's home. He was last seen in desBateliers Park, near the intersection of Acadie and Gouin boulevards.

"I'm convinced they'll find my son. My champion," said FrédéricKouakou before breaking down in tears last year as the search for his missing son continued.

The Ahuntsic-Cartierville boy's disappearance and his family's relentless effort to find their son gripped the city after he was last seen along the Rivière-des-Prairies on March 12, 2018.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, went missing after he left his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home early Monday afternoon. (Montreal police)

Investigators eventually concluded the boy had slipped into the water on March 12 and drowned, swept away by the currents — something Montreal police still believe to this day.

The fact that his body was never found is not evidence to the contrary, said Insp. AndréDurocher.

"He might have slipped and fallen into the water because we have evidence that shows us that he was indeed in the park and near the water with the various surveillance cameras and we don't see him come out of the park."

The search for answers continues

Pina Arcamone, director general of the network, said the boy's family needs answers.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou's parents need closure, says the director of the Missing Children's Network. (CBC)

"There's a family that is waiting for news, good or bad," she told CBC. "They need to know what happened to their son. We need to give them this gift of closure."

The organization is asking people to be on the lookout for the boy and to "have a special thought for him and his family."

"This has been the most difficult and trying year for a family, 365 days of asking themselves everyday where is their son, and going to bed at night with that question never being answered."

It's time, she said, to bring the boy home.

Ariel's family is inviting the public to attend a mass tonight at Saint-Joseph-de-Bordeaux church on Viel Street to help keep hope alive.