4 people accuse Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct

Four people have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, as reported by music news publication Pitchfork.



One person alleges Butler sexually assaulted them twice when they were 21 and he was 34. Three women accuse Butler of sexual misconduct between 2016 and 2020. The women were between the ages of 18 and 23 while Butler was between 36 and 39 years old.



The allegations range from unsolicited sexual text messages and photos, to forceful touching. The complainants told Pitchfork the alleged interactions were inappropriate based on age gaps and uneven power dynamics, and they felt they couldn't say no to Butler.



CBC could not independently verify the allegations as reported by Pitchfork.



So far, the band's world tour, due to kick off Tuesday in Dublin, is going ahead as planned.



Some in Montreal's music industry are suggesting that should change, in light of the allegations.

Daniel Seligman, the creative director of the POP Montreal music festival, says would-be concertgoers upset by the allegations should be allowed to get a refund.



"Whether they should cancel the tour or not, I think there has to be accountability," he said.



The allegations against Butler prompted outcry over the weekend, with people on social media demanding refunds or the cancellation of the tour.

'Toxic' music industry culture shifting

Seligman, who has been part of the Montreal music scene for more than a decade, worked with Arcade Fire several times and said there's a history of toxicity within the industry. He described the allegations as a "wake-up call."



"The kind of cliché of a rockstar sleeping with a groupie, I think we know a lot more about how those power dynamics work and hopefully he has a realization that he can't do that," said Seligman.



"There's a lot of enabling in this world," said Seligman. "There's people around that allow it to happen, which is upsetting."



Seligman last worked with Arcade Fire at the POP vs. Jock charity basketball game in 2016, where Butler met one of the women who has alleged sexual misconduct.



He said Win was disrespectful to POP Montreal staff members — many of whom said they would not work with the band again — and requested the non-profit pay for his expenses related to the event.



"That was not a great experience and to learn that he used that event to kind of prey on a younger woman was difficult to read. It was upsetting for sure," said Seligman.