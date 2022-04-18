Arcade Fire to appear on Saturday Night Live for 5th time

Arcade Fire is going for five on Saturday Night Live.

The Montreal rockers have been announced as the musical guest on the May 7 show to be hosted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

It's the fifth time they've played on the show under their own name, and the sixth if you count when they were the backing band for Mick Jagger in 2012, a role they shared that night with Foo Fighters.

That puts them among an elite group of musical guests who've hit the stage at least five times. Others include Miley Cyrus, James Taylor, Kanye West, Rihanna and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Fellow Canadian Neil Young has played the show four times, while Paul Simon has been the musical guest an astounding 14 times over his career.

Arcade Fire is getting ready to roll out their new album "WE," which will be released the day before their SNL appearance.

The band also recently announced they will replace Foo Fighters at Montreal's Osheaga festival on July 29.