Hydro-Québec reaches draft agreement to buy wind energy from Apuiat

Hydro-Québec announced Wednesday it has concluded a draft contract with promoters of the 200-megawatt Apuiat wind turbine project.

But "out of respect for their respective governance procedures," Hydro said the two sides have agreed to suspend the process.

The commercial elements of the proposed contracts were not released, Hydro-Québec said in its release.

The Apuiat project would produce an estimated 400 megawatts annually in partnership with the private renewable energy firm, Boralex. It's being developed in partnership with Innu leaders in the province.

At a news conference in Montreal's West Island, Premier Philippe Couillard was asked to comment on reports Hydro-Québec president Éric Martel remains opposed to the Apuiat project.

Éric Martel, president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, has expressed reservations about the cost of the Apuiat wind energy project. (Stéphanie MacFarlane/Radio-Canada)

He was asked whether Martel would still be president of Hydro after the election.

"We will start the election campaign and we are going to go ahead with the Apuiat project," Couillard said, calling the project "so essential for the future of Quebec, the development of northern Quebec."

Couillard said the project was essential to create jobs and economic activity for the Innu Nation.

He said in the 21st century, Quebec can no longer take the natural resources and energy of the Innu without there being "visible and important benefits" in return.

"I'm not just talking about creating a few jobs," Couillard added.

"They have to have their share and that is how we are going to succeed in developing northern Quebec. We have the choice — either we develop in a spirit of constant confrontation or we develop in cooperation and sharing.

"And I clearly choose the second [option]."