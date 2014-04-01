April 1 launches seasonal parking restrictions in Montreal

For Montrealers, April 1 not only marks April Fools Day, but also the start of seasonal parking restrictions.

Motorists will have to pay close attention to street signs while the city conducts its street maintenance and cleaning operations.

That means sometimes having to move vehicles for a few hours on a certain day of the week.

Anyone who forgets to move their car will be ticketed.

Reminder that parking tickets in Montreal are expected to go up this spring, as the city looks to increase road safety, decrease illegal parking and fund transit programs.

Parking in a prohibited area is expected to earn a $78 ticket, which represents a 26 per cent increase.

For drivers who park illegally in reserved lanes, the cost will become $302 — a jump from $100 to $229 on the cost of the ticket and $50 to $73 in fees.

The new fees are expected to be adopted by city council at its next meeting on April 15.