Quebec ferry corporation grounds NM Apollo for good after dismal winter season

The province's ferry corporation is pulling the plug on the NM Apollo, just weeks after the ferry it acquired earlier this winter made its first crossing of the St. Lawrence in eastern Quebec.

StéphaneLafaut, the interim head of the Société des Traversiers du Québec (STQ), made the announcement following a series of incidents in the last month — including the vessel's collision into the wharf in Matane last Saturday.

"It seems obvious at this point that the Apollo can no longer remain in service," Lafaut said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) declared the ship to be potentially unseaworthy after carrying out a visual inspection of the Apollo on Sunday.

TSB senior investigator François Dumont told CBC he discovered a number of problems with the 49-year-old ship which led him to go beyond the TSB's usual mandate and make a declaration that would normally be the responsibility of Transport Canada.

"We were very worried about the safety and seaworthiness of the ship, and we decided to report that immediately to our director of investigation," said Dumont.

Dumont said a simple 45-minute walk around the Apollo uncovered a number of problems, from defective watertight compartments, to exposed wires, to rusted cabinets in the main control room.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada arrived at the wharf in Matane on Sunday and were alarmed by the overall safety features of the Apollo. (Michel-Félix Tremblay)

The TSB's main concerns were not linked to either of the crashes, Dumont said, but were rather due to the age of the ship.

"It is just the wear and tear."

No ship until the summer

The STQ decided to pull the Apollo from service without waiting for an official investigation by Transport Canada because of the ongoing safety concerns and rising costs.

"I want my team to be able to focus on the purchase of a replacement vessel and the renewal of the F.A. Gauthier," said Lafaut.

The NM Apollo, built in 1970, was purchased in February to replace the F.A.-Gauthier, which usually ensures the Matane—Baie-Comeau—Godbout crossing, at a cost of $2.1 million.

The STQ has also be chartering flights to bring passengers across the St. Lawrence while the Apollo was undergoing repairs after its first crash in February, bringing the total price tag up to nearly $3.5 million, according to Lafaut.

As of Thursday, the STQ will be borrowing the CTMA Voyageur, which usually sails to the Magdalen Islands, while it negotiates the purchase of a replacement ferry.

Lafaut said that ferry has already been inspected and would "ideally" be put into service in time for the summer season.

Meanwhile, repairs to the main propellers of the NM F.A.Gauthier, which has been in dry dock since December, aren't expected to be done until August.