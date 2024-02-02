Apartment fire critically injures three people in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Three people were seriously injured in an apartment fire in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood early Friday morning.

A Montreal police spokesperson said emergency services mobilized after receiving a 911 call around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, an apartment building on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near De La Gauchetière Street.

On arrival, they found three injured people who needed to be transported to the hospital. All three are in critical condition, the police spokesperson said.

Firefighters remained on the scene as of 6:30 a.m. Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard is closed between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Victoria Street.

This story will be updated.