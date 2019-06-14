Antonio Pipkin has his chance to lead as Alouettes begin season

Antonio Pipkin could have walked away from football many times before he ascended to the role of starting quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes.

Out of high school, he didn't get recruited to the top football schools like he'd hoped.

But he stuck with it.

In the pros, he was cast aside by the Arizona Cardinals and cut by the Montreal Alouettes.

But he stuck with it.

He got called back to the Alouettes with a chance to start. He won games, but was replaced by another player who had not won any games.

Again, he stuck with it.

One of his favourite rappers, the late Nipsey Hussle, once said, "Stick to the script until the scene switch." He uses the verse as a reminder that things can change quickly.

"You can definitely say that I play with a chip on my shoulder," Pipkin says. "For guys that take a rockier road [to the pros], it adds more fuel to the fire."

Pipkin's non-traditional path to the pros

Pipkin grew up in Indiana — a state that is known more for basketball than football — and while he played basketball, he says his heart always belonged to the gridiron.

The legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning inspired Pipkin to pick up a football for the first time, at seven years old.

"Since I was a kid I always had a strong arm. When I saw [Manning] I just wanted to do that," Pipkin says.

Pipkin then spent two years lobbying his mother to let him play football. She wasn't convinced at first, but when she let him on the field for the first time at nine years old, his throwing talent was immediately clear.

By high school, Pipkin had become the top passer in the state. But to his surprise, that didn't put him on the radar for NCAA Division I football schools.

Antonio Pipkin breaks away from Toronto Argonauts defence during the second half of CFL football action in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

"I had basketball offers but nobody really wanted to [recruit me] for football. So I kind of fell through the cracks," Pipkin says.

Eventually he decided to play at Tiffin — a Division II program — which doesn't have the same glitz and glamour of Division I schools and where the competition is not considered as strong.

But playing at Tiffin turned out to be the right choice. Pipkin had the opportunity to play in his freshman year — something that was very unlikely at a Division I school — and he excelled.

By the time he graduated, he held all the school's passing records and cemented his legacy as one of the nation's all-time Division II players by throwing for more than 10,000 yards.

Pipkin's play also earned him a spot at the Senior Bowl — a showcase all-star game for college seniors — where he was first noticed by CFL scouts.

Pipkin breaks away from BC Lions' Jordan Herdman and Shawn Lemon in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Cut from the Alouettes

At first, the Alouettes didn't realize they had a potential starting quarterback in Pipkin.

The team liked him enough to trade for his rights in a deal with the B.C. Lions, but when Pipkin arrived for training camp he didn't last. He was cut before the start of the 2018 season.

"Probably the most difficult time of my life," Pipkin says of the experience.

"At one point it feels like you've crumbled. It feels like maybe this is it."

But as we know now — it wasn't over.

The injury bug took its toll on the quarterbacks the Alouettes chose to keep instead of Pipkin, and the team called him back for another shot.

Back on the roster, more injuries vaulted him into the starting job. And he did something few Alouettes starters have done since the days of Anthony Calvillo — win back-to-back games.

Yet despite the wins, Pipkin was relegated back to the bench when incumbent starter Johnny Manziel regained his health.

By this point however, to many fans, Pipkin had already proven that he was the best man for the job.

Watch: Pipkin talks about never giving up, and what it's like playing football in Canada.

The starting quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes says you need to keep working toward your dream, and eventually you'll see the payoff. 2:16

Pipkin becomes Montreal's starter

Heading into the 2019 season, Pipkin and Manziel were poised to battle it out for the team's starting quarterback job.

But that changed when the news broke that Manziel wasn't returning to Canada for a second season in the CFL.

Camp began and the job was Pipkin's to lose. He didn't let the opportunity slip away.

"I just wanted to come out here everyday and be the best version of me, be a leader, be a teammate and see what happens after that," Pipkin says.

Pipkin, left, grew up with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning as his inspiration.

Bringing the Alouettes back to the playoffs is Pipkin's next challenge. The team has missed the CFL's post-season four years in a row.

He says discouraged fans should think about what Nipsey Hussle said.

"He says stick to the script long enough to make something happen. The fans in Montreal were used to winning and then we went down in a slump," he said.

"But if you stick to the script you'll see the outcome."

Pipkin and the Alouettes kick off their season on Friday night in Edmonton.