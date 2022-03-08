Decades later, Montreal symphony co-founder finally honoured

After 88 years, the Montreal's symphony orchestra is finally honouring one of its creators.

The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) announced Tuesday that the Allegro foyer, leading into the Maison symphonique concert hall, will be renamed in honour of Antonia Nantel.

Little known to today's general public, Nantel played a prominent role in Montreal cultural circles in the 1930s.

She was born in 1886, and in 1908 married Athanase David, the provincial secretary of Quebec and later a senator. Nantel, who trained as a pianist, dedicated her life to the development of musical talent in Montreal.

In 1934, she wanted to democratize classical music and make it more accessible to Montrealers and francophone musicians. With her husband's help, alongside conductor Wilfrid Pelletier, she founded the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, which later became the OSM.

Despite her involvement, Nantel had never been widely recognized for her role in the orchestra's founding.

"Little by little, history is restoring the facts and giving back to women the merit of what they have accomplished," said Madelaine Careau, the head of symphonic direction with the OSM.

The Quebec government will also be moving to designate Nantel as a historical figure in the province. Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said Nantel made "extremely important" strides forward for concert music in Quebec.

"You know the saying, 'behind every great man there is a great woman.' This applied perfectly to Madame Nantel," Roy said.

"She really wanted francophone musicians to be able to earn a living and be an integral part of an orchestra of great reputation."

Nantel's descendants say they're glad to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Granddaughters Hélène and Françoise David — who both have had political careers at the provincial level — said they've been working since 2008 to see her acknowledged.

Hélène David, who is currently the Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, said she would like to see it go further.

"I still wish there was a place that would have her name in the Quartier des spectacles, with a plaque that could be read by the general public," she said.

"On these esplanades, there are all kinds of free concerts. I think that would be in line with what Antonia Nantel wanted for the people of Montreal."