Antigone chosen as Canada's Academy Awards contender for international film
Quebec filmmaker Sophie Deraspe's film is modern retelling of Greek tragedy
Quebec filmmaker Sophie Deraspe's Antigone has been put forward as Canada's contender for best international feature film at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Telefilm Canada announced the pick in Montreal Friday.
A modern revisioning of Sophocles' Greek tragedy, Antigone is billed as an indictment of the refugee experience in North America.
Newcomer Nahéma Ricci stars as the film's titular heroine in the Montreal-set drama about an immigrant family disappointed by life in Canada.
Antigone won the $30,000 Canada Goose Award for best Canadian feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival last Sunday.
The project is vying for a nomination in the Oscars' rebranded international feature film category, which used to be known as best foreign language film.
