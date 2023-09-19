Quebec, feds to protect waterways around Anticosti Island with new marine park

Federal and provincial officials committed on Friday to the creation of a marine park to protect the waterways around Quebec's Anticosti Island.

Benoit Charette, Quebec's environment minister, made the announcement at a morning news conference on Anticosti Island. Steven Guilbeault, his federal counterpart, was present virtually.

"Quebec is firmly committed to protecting its unique natural heritage, including Anticosti, one of our proudest national treasures," Charette said in a news release.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) named the island a World Heritage Site in September. Its rocky ground is home to the most complete fossil record of marine life between 447 and 437 million years ago.

The federal government said the preliminary area targeted for a marine park is the space between Anticosti Island and the Mingan Archipelago federal park reserve.

As part of the announcement, the Quebec government said it would spend $16 million to improve the facilities on the island belonging to the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ), Quebec's provincial parks agency, as well as the roadways there.

Before work can get underway, both levels of government plan to consult with local First Nations, municipal and regional authorities. Public consultations are also expected.