Anti-racism protests spur support for black-owned businesses, but 'it has to be every day'

Ian Parris, the owner of Caribbean Curry House in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district, has noticed more customers coming by to pick up a plate of roti or a bowl of stewed chicken these days.

The conversation at the cash register has changed, as well, Parris says.

Parris says people are talking about what's happening in the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, the black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. The unambiguous video of Floyd pleading for breath under the officer's knee has sparked protests decrying police brutality and anti-black racism.

In the wake of those protests, Montrealers have taken to social media to call on people to support black-owned businesses in a show of solidarity.

Parris says while it's hard to say for sure that people are coming to his restaurant because it's a black-owned business, he suspects it might be one of the reasons he's been seeing a much-needed uptick in sales.

COVID-19 has hit black business owners hard, said Parris.

Barber shops and hair salons in the same building as his restaurant remain closed and aren't allowed to open until later this month. The Curry House, which is able to do takeout and delivery, finally broke even in May after two months of being in the red, he said.

"Being a minority in Quebec, you're not at an advantage. You're at a disadvantage." Parris said. "We need some support. We need encouragement."

'Are you speaking up?'

The owner of La Librairie Racines, a bookstore in Montréal-Nord that features black authors and artists, says she has seen it before: business picks up when racial tensions are making headlines.

"Every time there's a protest or a black man dies, we see the increase of sales and support on different campaigns," said Gabriella Kinté.

But support shouldn't be an occasional trend, she said.

That begs the question, how can Montrealers make a more regular effort to support black business owners?

Carla Beauvais thinks she has found a way.

Her new app, called Unite and Prosper , is a way to connect consumers with black entrepreneurs — a way to help everyone show solidarity.

"We want first for the black consumers to get a sense of responsibility, in terms of helping the community," Beauvais said. "But it's open for everyone who really wants to help, discover and support black businesses."

Beauvais is the co-founder of Gala Dynastie, an annual event that honours contributions to media, culture and entertainment by people in Montreal's black community.

Like Kinté, she said that supporting the black community must be done year-round and not just when streets are filled with anti-racism protesters.

"What are you doing at your workplace?" she asks. "What are you doing as a leader in certain positions? What are you doing when you see stuff going on in your families? Are you speaking up?"

"It has to be every day."