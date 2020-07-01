Anti-police brutality, racism march in Montreal draws hundreds

A crowd of several hundred people marched from Place Émilie-Gamelin on Wednesday afternoon, as part of an anti-police brutality, anti-racism demonstration.

Mamadou Dieye, a leader with the Black Rose Alliance and co-organizer of the event, said the goal is to set up a roundtable with Montreal police and get access to "quantified data on wrongful arrests and police brutality incidents based on ethnicity."

Dieye said that the conversation about racism and policing in the city has failed to evolve because politicians and police leaders are on the defensive.

"Instead of admitting there is a problem and working to fix it, they are simply denying there is a problem and, since no one holds them accountable, I feel like nothing is getting done," he said.

Mamadou Dieye is a leader with the Black Rose Alliance and co-organizer of the protest. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

For Dieye, it's a fight fuelled by his personal experiences with racism and discrimination.

"I do not want my kids to have to grow up and live in a place where they are not equal. I don't want them to have to go through the same struggle I did. If that means I have to work twice as hard to make sure that this stops, I will do it."

The Black Rose Alliance is also pushing for the defunding of Montreal police and legal accountability for police violence and misconduct.

Several hundred people came out on Canada Day to protest police brutality and demand action. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

For many, the fact that the march took place on Canada Day was significant.



"We can say, "Oh it's not as bad as the U.S., but that allows us to hide all the bad stuff that's happened here. There needs to be more accountability from our country, I believe," said Gabriela Toharia, a CEGEP student.



The march ended peacefully around 3 p.m.