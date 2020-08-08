Hundreds rally in downtown Montreal to protest Quebec mask rules

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Montreal Saturday to protest against the Quebec government's mandatory mask regulations.

The protesters — the vast majority of whom did not wear masks — carried signs and wore t-shirts indicating a variety of motivations and ideologies in opposition to face coverings.

Some demanded freedom, some were critical of the Coalition Avenir Québec government, Premier François Legault or public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, and others espoused various theories about COVID-19 and U.S. politics.

There were frequent spontaneous chants of "liberté" as the march wound from the main gates of McGill University on Sherbrooke Street to the CBC/Radio-Canada building on René-Lévesque Boulevard. Montreal police surveyed the event from motorcycles and bicycles.

The protesters carried signs indicating a variety of motivations and ideologies in opposition to face coverings. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

At previous anti-mask protests in the province over the last month or so, demonstrators argued that mandatory mask rules are not fair and that the the threat of COVID-19 is not as serious as is being reported.

On Saturday, some people made a show of embracing each other or exchanging double-cheek kisses.

In the past, the Quebec government has said that people are allowed to protest. On July 27, responding to protests the previous weekend, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said there would be "consequences" if there continued to be incidents where people "transgress the rules of public health."

"It has nothing to do with taking away anyone's right to protest or express themselves," Guilbault said. "It's obvious that anybody can protest. But nobody has the right to put anyone else's health in danger."