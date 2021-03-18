Montreal community groups denounce anti-Asian racism with march and vigil

Montreal community groups will march together Sunday to denounce systemic racism and hate crimes against Asian communities.

The rally comes after eight people — including six Asian women — were shot and killed in a series of massage parlour shootings in Atlanta last week.

When Montrealer Anne Beaulieu heard about the attacks, she was devastated. An administrator of the Groupe D'entraide contre le racisme envers les asiatiques au Québec Facebook group, she felt she needed to take action to denounce the act.

"There's obviously some frustration that these shootings are not recognized as a hate crime, although it was obviously targeted in an area where a lot of Asian women work," said Beaulieu on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

That's why her group, along with Progressive Chinese of Quebec and sex workers advocacy group Stella, organized a march and vigil to honour the victims of the shooting and to denounce ongoing acts of racism against Asian communities.

May Chiu, a member of Progressive Chinese of Quebec, hopes the march will provide a safe space for people to call out issues of racism.

"I think that there's a challenge in talking about racism, understanding racism, the different forms of racism," Chiu said. "And when you talk about specifically anti-Asian racism, again we have another few hurdles to overcome. People don't know how to identify it."

Chiu says many people still think racism can only be a physical act, but she and many others have to deal with racist verbal attacks and microaggressions on a daily basis.

A Montreal lawyer who strives to defend the human rights of others, Chiu sometimes feels like her own rights are being trampled on.

"I go to court almost every week and almost every week I'm questioned as to whether I am a lawyer, if I belong in the courthouse," said Chiu told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Beaulieu says she's also always had to face racist incidents, but things have gotten even worse since the pandemic started.

"I would say a lot of us don't feel safe anymore to be in public spaces, to be in transit," said Beaulieu."

Between March and December 2020, Montreal police recorded 22 crimes targeting Asian-Montrealers, an increase of 19 over the previous year.

And, as Beaulieu points out, that only represents the number of crimes that were actually reported.

"Just to take action and file a complaint with police is not necessarily accessible to everyone and to Asian communities," said Beaulieu.

"There's not necessarily this trust with the police, it's also hard to make your point and prove you just experienced microaggressions or verbal attacks and also it is hard to always have to explain and relive your experiences — that can be traumatic."

The march for the victims of the Atlanta shooting is set to begin at Cabot Square Sunday afternoon and will be followed by a vigil at Sun Yat-Sen Park. The organizers have also set up a virtual edition for those uncomfortable with gathering outside.