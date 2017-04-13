Quebec man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend in 2017

Anthony Pratte-Lops pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse.

Pratte-Lops was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old DaphnéHuard-Boudreault, in Beloeil two years ago.

Under the agreement between the Crown and defence, Pratte-Lops, who was 22 at the time of the murder, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 18 years.

Daphné Huard-Boudreault was stabbed to death in the presence of a police officer who had accompanied her and her stepmother to Anthony Pratte-Lops' apartment to collect her belongings. (Facebook)

Just hours before her death on March 22, 2017, Huard-Boudreault had sought police protection to go to her ex-boyfriend's apartment to collect her things.

A female police officer had accompanied the teen and her stepmother to the apartment, according to the dead woman's father, ÉricBoudreault, who was interviewed by Radio-Canada, .

He said his daughter had gone ahead of the women, and she was killed the moment she stepped foot into the apartment.

Boudreault said it happened so fast, by the time his wife entered the apartment, the police officer had his daughter's assailant on the ground and was handcuffing him.

Because the attack occurred during a police operation, an investigation was conducted by Quebec's independent investigations agency (BEI), which concluded there was no negligence on the part of police.