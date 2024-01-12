Did someone wish for snow? A second major winter storm will hit southern Quebec today

Another winter storm is poised to strike Montreal and southern Quebec overnight Friday.

It will bring between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, expected to fall late Friday and only end late on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect and the weather agency says driving conditions could become difficult in some places.

The snow may even turn to freezing rain on Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise.

If it arrives as predicted, the storm will be the second major winter weather event to hit southern Quebec this week.

A cocktail of rain and snow buffetted the province overnight Tuesday, knocking out power and closing schools in the Laurentians, Quebec City and on the North Shore.

The city of Montreal was still completing a snow-clearing operation on Friday morning, clearing side streets after the earlier storm dumped approximately 16 centimetres of snow on the city.