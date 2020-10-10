87-year-old man killed in Anjou stabbing
Stabbing in apartment building is Montreal's 20th homicide this year
Police are investigating following the death of an 87-year-old man who was stabbed Saturday night in Montreal's Anjou borough.
Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, police were responding to a call at a residential building near the corner of Joseph-Renaud and Wilfrid-Pelletier boulevards when they heard cries from a man in distress.
They found the 87-year-old in the building with stabbing wounds in his upper body. The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics.
He died of his injures Saturday morning, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man near the building in question Friday night. He remains in custody and is considered a suspect.
The major crimes unit is investigating at the scene of the stabbing and will speak with the suspect later today, Comtois said.
This is the 20th homicide on territory covered by the Montreal police this year.
